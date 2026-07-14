Applications: Scrcpy 4.1, Biopass, and Limine

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

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Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.