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New Linux Patches Reveal What Comes Next From Intel
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More Intel Nova Lake-S Desktop GPUs Appear in Linux 7.3
The list of Intel Nova Lake-S Xe3 desktop GPUs supported by Linux has grown in a recent Linux kernel driver patch that will make it to Linux 7.3. The driver update adds device IDs labelled 0xD74A and 0xD748 and drops 0xD744, bringing the list of total Nova Lake-S desktop GPUs supported by Linux to seven. This doesn't necessarily confirm the number of SKUs that will be available in the upcoming Xe3 series, however, it is an indication that Intel may be working on as many as seven SKUs that may or not make it to market. Intel also improved its media engine, with the Protected Xe Path no longer requiring HuC firmware to be loaded in kernel—it will be moved to user space instead.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ AVX-512 support is reportedly returning with Intel's next-gen Nova Lake CPUs — Latest Linux kernel patches reveal P-cores and E-cores will gain native 512-bit execution
When Intel switched to a hybrid architecture with its 12th-Gen Alder Lake PUs, it removed AVX-512 support from the lineup entirely because the E-cores didn't support it. Since then, every subsequent generation has shipped without it... until now. Just today, a new Linux patch pushed in the RAID optimized path has revealed that AVX-512 is finally returning to Intel CPUs with Nova Lake, present on both P-cores and E-cores.
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AVX-512 returns to Intel desktop CPUs with Nova Lake – Linux Patch claims
According to a new Linux kernel patch, Intel’s upcoming Nova Lake desktop CPUs will feature support for AVX-512, something that has been missing from Intel’s desktop CPUs since the release of Alder Lake in 2021. This should arrive through Intel’s support for AVX 10.2, which Intel first unveiled in 2023.