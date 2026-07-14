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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2026



Quoting: I'm a serial Linux distro hopper - these 7 signs mean it's time to switch | ZDNET —

Back in my early days of using Linux, I hopped from one distribution to another. For me, it was about curiosity and learning as much as I could about Linux. I had no idea what the landscape had to offer and figured I'd better try as many options as I could before I settled into one particular distribution.

Little did I know that I'd continue to distro hop for years. It wasn't until I purchased my first desktop PC from System76 that I wound up sticking with one particular distribution for nearly a decade (with the exception of a brief dalliance with Ubuntu Budgie after a hardware failure).

For someone who had jumped between more distributions than I could count, that's an amazing feat and should illustrate how good Pop!_OS is. And given what System76 has done with COSMIC desktop, I cannot imagine that I'll be doing any hopping around for a very long time.