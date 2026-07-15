Free, Libre, and Open Source Software or Sharing Leftovers

But the cracks started to show almost immediately. There were glaring cybersecurity concerns, including a major vulnerability to prompt injection attacks. Its agent worked at a frustratingly glacial pace — it took the browser ten full minutes to add three items to an Amazon shopping cart, as The Verge found out the hard way. It even ignored huge portions of the internet like the plague, highlighting ongoing legal battles over copyright.

And now OpenAI is pulling the plug on the nonstarter browser, a mere nine months after launching it.