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System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display
The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.
Designed to offer a flawless Linux experience to gamers, content creators, and developers, the laptop also features a multitouch touchpad, a multi-color backlit US QWERTY keyboard, a 3-cell 60Wh Polymer battery, a 5.0MP HD webcam with privacy shutter, a Kensington-type lock slot, and stereo speakers.