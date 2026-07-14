news
Graphics, Debian, and More
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Graphics Stack
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Hackaday ☛ Porting The Nvidia GPU Driver To Haiku For 3D Acceleration
As good as a desktop OS may be, at some point it has to feature accelerated 3D graphics. This has been a bit of a sticking point for Haiku OS, as none of the big names in GPU cards are likely to start putting out drivers for this OS any time soon. Fortunately there is the Linux open source driver code from Nvidia that can be used as a jumping-off point for a port, which is what [X512] and the community did over at the Haiku forums did over the course of more than a year.
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Sebastian Wick ☛ Sebastian Wick: Display Next Hackfest 2026
This year was the fourth year in a row that a bunch of display driver and compositor developers met for the Display Next Hackfest, to discuss, present, and tackle issues related to displays, GPUs, and compositors. Thanks to Collabora (Robert Mader and Mark Fillion specifically) for continuing this tradition!
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Operating Systems
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Debian Family
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Vasudev Kamath: Releasing debvulns-exporter: Prometheus exporter for Debian System Vulnerabilities
Following up on my previous post, I am releasing debvulns-exporter, a Prometheus exporter for tracking Debian system vulnerabilities. The underlying vulnerability analysis logic remains identical to the previously released MCP server and CLI utility.
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Unicorn Media ☛ Deb Dev Builds Graphical Debian Vulnerability Exporter for Prometheus
Built on debsecan, debvulns‑exporter surfaces Debian security metadata for Prometheus and Grafana.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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ZDNet ☛ How I run Linux GUI apps on my Android phone - and what to consider before you do it, too
I've been waiting for this moment -- and it makes perfect sense. After all, the Android kernel is based on the Linux kernel, and Google already gave us Linux terminal support for the mobile OS. With that terminal support, I can run Linux commands and have all sorts of fun.
But I want more. I want to run full-blown Linux GUI apps on Android via the Linux terminal. I know it's most likely an exercise in futility; after all, Linux desktop apps weren't made for such small screens. But Android tablets -- that's another story altogether.
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