news
today's howtos
-
Linuxize ☛ How to Encrypt and Decrypt Files with GPG
Encrypt files with GPG using a passphrase or a key pair, share encrypted files with other people, protect whole directories, and decrypt safely in scripts.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SDKMAN on Fedora 44
Install SDKMAN on Fedora 44 to give each developer an independent Java and build-tool environment without replacing the system's RPM packages. Follow the upstream setup, switch JDKs and project tools, pin versions with .sdkmanrc, and keep interactive shells or CI jobs predictable.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LAMP on Fedora 44
Build a working LAMP server on Fedora 44 and prove the complete Apache-to-database request path with a restricted MariaDB account. Database traffic stays local, SELinux remains enforcing, and recorded Firewalld changes make later rollback safer without removing unrelated access.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gemini CLI on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install COSMIC Desktop on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Every few years, a desktop environment shows up that makes even jaded systems administrators pause mid-coffee and actually pay attention.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Installing Odoo on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is straightforward on paper, but the difference between a quick lab setup and a stable production deployment is huge.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Nmap is one of those tools that quietly earns a permanent place on every serious GNU/Linux admin’s workstation.
-