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Apple and GNU/Linux Containers
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Apple officially supports Linux, focusing on a completely seamless experience.
When it comes to coding, macOS and Linux each have their own strengths:
One excels in being user - friendly and having refined tools, making the process of writing code a pleasure; the other shines in its standards and well - developed ecosystem, making running code a breeze.
However, now, programmers no longer have to make a choice. They can smoothly run Linux directly on Apple computers.
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Apple introduces container machines: persistent virtual machines running Linux
A report at The Register says that developers using macOS, as with those on Windows, face the problem that most applications are deployed to Linux, creating a mismatch between the development machine and the deployment target. The friction is less for macOS, which, like Linux, is Unix-like, but still exists.