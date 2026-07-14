Ubuntu Sans is a contemporary sans-serif typeface designed for clarity across user interfaces, documents and display text.

The family offers upright, italic and condensed styles, together with variable fonts for adjusting weight and width.

The project includes the finished fonts and the source files used to build them. Development is funded by Canonical, with design and implementation contributions from Dalton Maag, Type Network, DJR and Dual Type.

This is free and open source software.