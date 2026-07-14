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Free and Open Source Software
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Ubuntu Sans - contemporary sans-serif typeface
Ubuntu Sans is a contemporary sans-serif typeface designed for clarity across user interfaces, documents and display text.
The family offers upright, italic and condensed styles, together with variable fonts for adjusting weight and width.
The project includes the finished fonts and the source files used to build them. Development is funded by Canonical, with design and implementation contributions from Dalton Maag, Type Network, DJR and Dual Type.
This is free and open source software.
GOST - simple security tunnel
GOST is a simple security tunnel.
It provides proxying, port forwarding, and reverse proxy capabilities with flexible protocol chaining.
This is free and open source software.
OCR4Linux - text extraction tool
OCR4Linux is a text extraction tool that captures a selected screen area, performs optical character recognition (OCR), and copies the extracted text to the clipboard.
It supports Wayland and X11 sessions, multiple OCR languages, image preprocessing, and interactive language selection.
This is free and open source software.
Yoda - graphical browser for the Gemini protocol
Yoda is a privacy-oriented graphical browser for the Gemini protocol.
Written in Rust, it uses GTK 4 and Libadwaita to provide a modern Linux desktop interface.
The browser is designed for users who want tight control over network activity. It avoids background connections, content preloading, automatic update checks, and automatically following external redirects.
This is free and open source software.
Mark Shot - screenshot and annotation tool
Mark Shot is a high-performance screenshot and annotation tool built with Qt 6. It supports Linux desktops running Wayland or X11 as well as Windows.
The software provides region capture, rich annotation tools, OCR, pinned screenshots, scrolling capture, screen recording, and image uploads.
This is free and open source software.
Livediff - displays live diffs as files change
Livediff is a lightweight terminal application that displays live diffs as files change.
It provides immediate feedback while generators, refactoring tools, migrations, formatters, and other processes modify files.
It complements git diff by monitoring filesystem events and presenting changes in an interactive terminal interface.
This is free and open source software.
LISA (LISA Is Sets Automated) - proof assistant
LISA (LISA Is Sets Automated) is a proof assistant based on first-order logic sequent calculus and set theory.
It provides a trusted kernel for checking proofs, together with a domain-specific language and supporting utilities for developing formal proofs, tactics, and mathematical theories.
This is free and open source software.