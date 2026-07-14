news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Efficiently manage host content with Red Bait Satellite's multi-CV
Managing host content efficiently is an essential responsibility for system administrators. Red Hat Satellite helps you curate content for hosts, but until now, giving hosts access to multiple content views (multi-CV) could become a heavy administrative burden.
Let's look at how multi-CV works, why we built it, and how you can start using it today.
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Red Hat ☛ Troubleshoot Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization localnet with the netobserv command
When a virtual machine on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization talks to the outside world over a localnet secondary network, a lot can sit between the guest and the wire: A VLAN tag, an OVS bridge mapping, an MTU, and any number of network policies.The problem of visibility is a helpful one to address.
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Kamil Páral: Heroes of Fedora Quality for Q2 2026
The second quarter of 2026 is over, and so in this post we’d like to highlight the top Fedora Quality contributors who helped us maintain the quality bar for Fedora during this time period. Fedora wouldn’t be a high-quality distribution without its community. Every single person who helped us detect and resolve issues, or verify that things work as expected, deserves our gratitude, thank you!
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Heroes of Fedora Quality for Q2 2026
The second quarter of 2026 is over, and so in this post we’d like to highlight the top Fedora Quality contributors who helped us maintain the quality bar for Fedora during this time period.
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Jeremy Cline: Flock 2026
Another Flock to Fedora conference has come and gone, and like last year, this one was held in Prague. Unlike last year, I was not in the middle of moving across the country (again) so I was able to attend, thanks to my employer.
As always, it was great to see so many familiar faces and meet new folks face-to-face. To those of you who weren’t able to make it, you were missed. And, as always, I spent a lot of time in the hallway track talking to people, getting a sense of what everyone was working on and interested in.