Red Hat, Fedora, and the Ongoing Slop ("AI") Circus of IBM

If you install Fedora, you may notice that it creates both a /boot partition and mounts an EFI System Partition (ESP) at /boot/efi. If you have used Ubuntu or another Linux distribution, this layout may look different. Ever wondered why Fedora creates both /boot and /boot/efi?

The answer is that these two locations serve different purposes during the boot process. The boot process is the sequence of steps that starts your computer and loads the operating system. Although they work together, /boot and /boot/efi store different types of files.