news
Red Hat, Fedora, and the Ongoing Slop ("AI") Circus of IBM
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 4.22: What dynamic plugin developers need to know
Red Hat OpenShift 4.22 is now available. For OpenShift web console dynamic plugin developers, this release requires migration to new dependencies. This post describes what changed and what you need to do, as well as tools that can help.
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Red Hat ☛ Simplify your performance monitoring with the pmlogger PUSH model
Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) comes with powerful monitoring tools [...]
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Red Hat ☛ Verified boot in automotive with AutoSD
The Automotive Stream Distribution (AutoSD) and its downstream Red Hat product Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System is an open source project targeting use of GNU/Linux in cars. One very important requirement for cars is the ability to have a verified boot. This article explains what verified boot is, how it works in AutoSD, and how you can use it.
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Red Hat ☛ What's new for developers in Red Bait OpenShift 4.22
Red Hat OpenShift 4.22, based on Kubernetes 1.35 and CRI-O 1.35, is now generally available. This blog post highlights the notable new features, updates, and fixes in this release for developers.
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OSTechNix ☛ Why Fedora Creates /boot and /boot/efi (But Ubuntu Doesn't)
If you install Fedora, you may notice that it creates both a /boot partition and mounts an EFI System Partition (ESP) at /boot/efi. If you have used Ubuntu or another Linux distribution, this layout may look different. Ever wondered why Fedora creates both /boot and /boot/efi?
The answer is that these two locations serve different purposes during the boot process. The boot process is the sequence of steps that starts your computer and loads the operating system. Although they work together, /boot and /boot/efi store different types of files.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Zero trust workload identity manager version 1.1 generally available on Red Hat OpenShift
Zero trust workload identity manager version 1.1 is now generally available, delivering universal runtime-attested identities for workloads across your cloud native deployment fleet.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why the future of telco depends on open, ecosystem-led architectures
To thrive, the industry must pivot toward a common horizontal, ecosystem-led architecture. This open blueprint replaces proprietary hardware-software bundles with a unified software-defined environment. By decoupling the platform from the application, service providers can finally achieve the cloud-native agility required to deploy new services in days rather than months.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Storage processing accelerates VM migrations in the migration toolkit for virtualization 2.12
The latest release of Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization is version 2.12, and is in line with Red Hat OpenShift 4.22. This new release focuses on advanced storage processing, extending source provider support, and AI optimizations. We are encouraging organizations to shift away from slow network migrations and execute those migrations directly onto intelligent storage layers. This release introduces support for NetApp Shift Toolkit to redefine how fast a migration can actually be.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Navigate AI and scale with Red Hat OpenShift 4.22 [Ed: Slop, slop, slop]
Red Hat OpenShift is an application platform that can run either on your own private infrastructure or on the public cloud, or on both as a hybrid cloud solution.
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Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat OpenShift 4.22 impacts enterprise AI’s bottom line [Ed: IBM Red Hat trying to sell slop, not OpenShift]
Red Hat OpenShift 4.22, now generally available, serves as an engine for IT choice, paired with enhanced security, compliance, and cost control features to keep enterprise environments moving forward. This release safeguards valuable AI assets and business data against evolving security vulnerabilities, all while significantly reducing day-to-day cloud operational expenses. By shifting focus from routine infrastructure maintenance to front-of-office operations, organizations can focus resources on servicing customers, executing transactions, and driving revenue.
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Red Hat ☛ Dependency analytics 1.0: Hey Hi (AI) coding with supply chain security
We're living in the golden age of vibe coding. Developers describe what they want in plain English, and Hey Hi (AI) agents—Claude Code, Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Copilot, Cursor—generate entire features in seconds. Productivity has never been higher. Developers using Hey Hi (AI) assistants produce commits at three to four times the rate of their peers.