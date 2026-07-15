news
GNU/Linux on Consoles and Games (or DRM) on GNU/Linux
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Denuvo-protected games now run on Linux thanks to DenuvOwO
Enthusiasts from the DenuvOwO and LinUwUx teams have presented a method for bypassing Denuvo protection for Linux-based operating systems. The new development allows protected games to be launched directly from user space using a specially modified Proton compatibility build. On older processors, up to and including the AMD Zen 3 architecture, users will need to additionally use a special hypervisor for this method to work correctly.
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My Lil Afterlife Will Arrive on Windows and Linux Later This Month
After two years in development, indie developer JSquared Games has confirmed that its cozy supernatural life sim My Lil Afterlife will launch on Steam for Windows and Linux on July 28. Blending wholesome management gameplay with light action and spooky charm, the game invites players to build and customize their own version of the afterlife.
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Adafruit ☛ Putting Linux on the classic Atari Jaguar console
Released in North America in November of 1993, the Atari Jaguar promised to be the new cool kid in the block thanks to its (Highly debated) 64 bits of Motorola 68000 power.
The console itself ended up being a commercial disaster, even after the release of the CD addon, the Jaguar CD; which managed to sell even less units in a desperate attempt to try and compete with the Sony Playstation and the Sega Saturn. Joel Bueno (cakehonolulu) says “Doing a bringup for a new 68000-based Linux port should be easy… right? Well… you’re in for a good time.”
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XDA ☛ Linux 7.2 will now run even better on your Sega Dreamcast
The funny thing about following Linux development is that you learn the kernel is compatible with more hardware than you originally thought. And I'm not talking about the kernel happening to work well with specific devices, but about specific code within Linux that targets them.
For instance, did you know that the Linux kernel has code that helps it run on the Dreamcast? Not only that, but it's actively being developed, with a new patch coming in Linux 7.2 that fixes some crashes.