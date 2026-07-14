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Free and Open Source Software
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Source Serif - serif typeface
Source Serif is a serif typeface designed to complement the Source Sans family.
Its letterforms draw inspiration from the work of eighteenth-century French type designer Pierre Simon Fournier while maintaining a contemporary appearance.
The family is intended for extended reading and offers carefully tuned optical sizes for different text settings. It is suitable for body copy, captions, headings, and display typography across print and digital media.
This is free and open source software.
Tracee - runtime security and observability tool
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool that uses eBPF to monitor system and application behaviour. It exposes system activity as events and can detect suspicious behavioural patterns.
This is free and open source software.