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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.6.7 Released - SANS Internet Storm Center
Wireshark release 4.6.7 fixes 12 vulnerabilities and 16 bugs.
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Sal ☛ 24 hours with Emacs (a hasty rant)
So yeah, I did that. Per the cycle, I was once again confidently moving away from modal editing, but I still wanted an editor I could run in the terminal. Yadda yadda; so I spent the last day feverishly re-learning Emacs.
But minutes ago I decided to bail on it, and here are some hasty thoughts in support of that decision.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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University of Toronto ☛ A mistake I've made with the Apache IfModule directive
Suppose that you (I) write an Apache configuration stanza to make some settings conditional on the module that they're from, so you can enable and disable the module without blowing up your web server configuration (or having to edit it). Your version looks like this: [...]
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Evan Hahn ☛ Prefer STRICT tables in SQLite
SQLite has a feature that I think is underrated: strict tables. Strict tables help enforce rigid typing, preventing mistakes like putting text into integer columns. I like them, and wrote this post to promote their use!
To make a strict table, add STRICT to the end of its definition. Like this: [...]
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Policy and Digital Sovereignty – TDF Annual Report 2025
This is part of the Annual Report 2025 from The Document Foundation, the non-profit that coordinates the LibreOffice project and community. Across the reporting period, the public conversation about office software and document formats shifted decisively.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Christopher Kirk-Nielsen ☛ Vento includes sent me down a caching rabbit hole of my own making | chriskirknielsen
I spent hours chasing down an issue in my 11ty a.k.a. Eleventy a.k.a. BuildAwesome setup, specifically during local development, which I thought was a caching issue, without knowing where: any time I would update a JS file, I’d have to stop and restart my local development server. Not the end of the world, but not great either.
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