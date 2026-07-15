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MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements
MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu to the job queue for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.
MKVToolNix GUI also received a slider for executing configuration actions to make configuration more intuitive, support for executing a PowerShell script on Windows systems, and support for using bundled audio files for “play audio file” actions on macOS systems.