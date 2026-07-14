Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)

Things continue to look normal (the "new normal" with slightly higher rates of commits, although I do get the feeling that we're seeing that slightly balanced out by people starting to go on summer vacation).

About half the changes are to drivers - spread all over. Yes, there's GPU and networking as always, but there's a fair amount of other misc driver noise too.

The rest is similarly spread out: networking and filesystems are the biggest areas, but we have some documentation fixes (ok, some of it is just a pure re-indent), some core kernel, some architecture fixes, and various tooling fixes.

Nothing looks particularly scary or strange.

Go forth and test,

Linus