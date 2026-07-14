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Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)
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LWN ☛ Linux 7.2-rc3
Things continue to look normal (the "new normal" with slightly higher rates of commits, although I do get the feeling that we're seeing that slightly balanced out by people starting to go on summer vacation).
About half the changes are to drivers - spread all over. Yes, there's GPU and networking as always, but there's a fair amount of other misc driver noise too.
The rest is similarly spread out: networking and filesystems are the biggest areas, but we have some documentation fixes (ok, some of it is just a pure re-indent), some core kernel, some architecture fixes, and various tooling fixes.
Nothing looks particularly scary or strange.
Go forth and test,
Linus
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LWN ☛ Kernel prepatch 7.2-rc3 [LWN.net]
The 7.2-rc3 kernel prepatch is out for testing. Linus said: ""Things continue to look normal (the 'new normal' with slightly higher rates of commits, although I do get the feeling that we're seeing that slightly balanced out by people starting to go on summer vacation)"".
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Sega Dreamcast driver fixes appear in Linux 7.2-rc3 — fabled console remains in favor while iconic computing architectures like i486 fall by the wayside
A set of updates for Sega Dreamcast hardware has been merged into the Linux 7.2-rc3 kernel this weekend.