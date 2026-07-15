Don’t get me wrong, concerns about polyfills are well-intentioned. They come from implementors and standards folks who want to preserve the design flexibility to build the best API surface possible — a goal I share deeply. Being both a spec editor and a library author, striking that balance is something I navigate all the time.

Still, I was under the impression that seeing polyfills as a net positive was the consensus view of the web standards community as a whole. That while we may not have consensus on the specific tradeoffs or solutions, we see polyfilling as a good thing and we generally do want web platform features to be polyfillable.