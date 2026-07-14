original
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Estimate Continues to Climb
analytics.usa.gov (US):
Notice Windows is down to around 40%.
In the US, based on statCounter today:
statCounter is not the ground truth or the perfect yardstick (not even for Web usage), but it indicates that in relative terms GNU/Linux continues to grow.
Based on the estimates from statCounter, the US plays a large part in this positive trend. █
Image source: Rugged cliffs and dramatic rock formations in the Bay of Islands, New Zealand, under a cloudy blue sky