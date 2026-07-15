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Engineer shoves Linux peg through Sega 32X-shaped hole
"Can it run Linux?" has joined "Can it run Doom?" as the benchmark for coaxing unlikely hardware into doing complicated things. One enterprising engineer has now brought penguins to the Sega 32X.
Fresh from wrangling Linux into life on the ill-fated Atari Jagua games console, a Spanish engineer calling himself cakehonolulu has performed the same trick with Sega's equally unsuccessful 32X and managed to run the operating system on hardware designed for gaming in the 1990s.