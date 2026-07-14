Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs

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Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

PeaZip 11.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Is Out with Support for ZIM Archives

Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

First Look at COSMIC Desktop Environment’s Frosted Glass Effect

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

LinuxGizmos.com

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.

Ka-Ro QS93 and QS95 solder-down modules come with Linux evaluation boards

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

HackerBox 0128 Mesh Deck explores LoRa communication with Meshtastic

HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

armStone MX8ULP packs NXP i.MX 8ULP into a 100mm Pico-ITX single board computer

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

How Local Peering Is Strengthening Africa’s Internet

Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

news

Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Society Needs Free Software [original]
Free software is computer software (code) that respects the liberty and will of its respective user or users
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers
a pair of reports
Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)
now out
Debian 13.6 “Trixie” Released with 124 Bug Fixes and 120 Security Updates
Debian 13.6 is now available for download as a new point release to Debian 13 “Trixie” with 124 bug fixes and 120 security updates.
Rianne's August Birthday [original]
We've had time to reflect
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, the Web, and Standards
FOSS and more
Graphics, Debian, and More
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux
a pair of new episodes
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
FSF / Software Freedom Updates, Slop Industry Distorts the Meaning of Digital Sovereignty
Freedom issues in the news
News About Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 26.10, and "NVIDIA 610 Driver Coming Soon to the Official Ubuntu Repository"
Ubuntu leftovers
Applications: Scrcpy 4.1, Biopass, and Limine
software in GNU/Linux
today's howtos
only 3 more for now
Games: SuperTuxKart Evolution, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Can Counter-Strike 2 Run on GNU/Linux?
gaming leftovers
Google Summer of Code KDE Work, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME’s Built-in Night Light
KDE and GNOME leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Recent Fedora and IBM news
Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore, ESP32, and More
Hardware projects
Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs
recent coverage
New Linux Patches Reveal What Comes Next From Intel
3 new picks or recent news
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 disk imaging/cloning tool is now available for download with reverse-connection network cloning support, Memtest86+ 8.10, improved support for netboot clients, and more.
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.
System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display
System76 launches new-generation Adder Pro Linux laptop with a 2K OLED display, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB storage, NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics, and Intel Core Ultra 7 356H.
GNU/Linux Reaches 6% in Tanzania [original]
That's what statCounter is seeing anyway
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 is now available as the third maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.
Resilience Restored [original]
We envision no repetition of it
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Estimate Continues to Climb [original]
Based on the estimates from statCounter, the US plays a large part in this positive trend
today's howtos
howtos for now
Games: Denuvo DRM, CorsixTH 0.70, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Red Hat on Slop and Kubernetes News
redhat.com mostly
KDE Plasma 6.8 will finally fix the worst part of Spectacle
When you install Plasma, you also get excellent tools such as KDE Connect
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Without Open Standards, Nothing Fits
LibreOffice’s Italo Vignoli argues that open standards are not just technical details
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Site Community News [original]
We are now catching up with a backlog of online news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Wireshark 4.6.7 Released; lots more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Diablo IV, DLSS, Steam, and More
gaming leftovers
Android Leftovers
Google Maps Immersive Navigation seems to be rolling out for Android Auto
They promised Linux Mint could replace Windows—here's 3 ways it falls short
Linux Mint is probably the most recommended Linux distribution for people switching from Windows, and for good reason
These 5 distros prove that Linux isn’t immune to bloatware
In all honesty, “bloat” is an awkward term that’s subjective, with different meanings, and it’s probably overused
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: Artix 20260419
The Artix distribution is a member of the Arch Linux family
I tested COSMIC's new Frosted Glass effect, and it's way better than MacOS' Liquid Glass
This simply gorgeous Linux desktop just stole the UI crown from Apple's Liquid Glass
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026
The 300th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 12th, 2026.
GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers
today's remainder
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and Linux Saloon
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming Leftovers
mostly FOSS news
New Debian Developers and Maintainers, Reproducible Builds, and More Debian
Debian leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: ScummVM, New Steam Games, and More
Games-centric news
COSMIC just hit version 1.2, and it's quietly doing things GNOME and KDE still make you fight for
The world of Linux desktops is rich and varied, with plenty of options to suit your preferences
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
redhat.com mostly
You paid me, a long-time Linux user, to use Windows 11 exclusively for a month: here’s how it went
What was it like for a long-time Linux user to go back and experience Windows as it exists now
Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland
Cinnamon 6.8 will fully support Wayland in the next major Linux Mint release, along with various other improvements and new features.
Android Leftovers
Exposing the sneaky math behind your Android phone's battery life claims in 2026
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Approaches 5% in New Zealand [original]
in New Zealand there is an observable gain in GNU/Linux adoption
8 Linux Handheld Computers You Can Splurge On
The rest are ready to use out of the box without requiring a spare Raspberry Pi or tinkering
KDE Frameworks 6.28 Released with Support for New KRunner Conversion Units
KDE Frameworks 6.28 open-source software suite is out now with support for using the Meta key to trigger KWin’s Overview screen, Kicker/Kickoff improvements, and new KRunner features.
GNU/Linux in Czech Republic: Sharp Increase [original]
GNU/Linux has climbed above 5%
A 22-History of Tux Machines and the Next 22 Years [original]
Historically the site did not have many original stories, but this changed as the audience grew and the site gained more recognition
today's leftovers
Code of Conduct, Fairphone, and more
Graphics Releases and Release Candidate of Godot
gaming and graphics leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related news
Zen Browser Experience and Firefox Partnership
Web Browsers Leftovers
GNU Projects: Emacs key bindings and GNU findutils 4.11.0 released
a pair of GNU stories
Funding Free Software and Documentation Efforts
Funding discussions
Red Hat's Latest, Half of It About Slop
Redhat.com's latest
GNU/Linux Global Market Share Stands at 7.3% [original]
Will more such thresholds and records be broken?
PeaZip 11.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Is Out with Support for ZIM Archives
PeaZip 11.2 open-source archive manager is now available for download with read support for Zeno IMproved .ZIM archives, improved auto-refresh of the file manager, improved drag and drop, and more.
EasyOS Releases, Recent Changes, and New Videos
EasyOS coverage
NetBSD 11.0 RC6, Study on OpenBSD's pledge(2) and unveil(2)
BSD picks
KDE: Koko, Plasma, and Tips
KDE related picks
PostgreSQL Related Releases and Extensions
PostgreSQL leftovers
FPGAs, ESP32, and Open Hardware
projects and 'open' products
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
patches, breaches, and releases
Linux for Old Devices, Linux Kernel 7.1, Linux Kernel 7.2, and LWN Articles
kernel coverage
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Mortal Shell II, Proton, and More
a handful of picks for now
Changing Pace [original]
Once applicable, we hope to be able to publish 5-10 original articles per day
Android Leftovers
Google Is Giving You Less Free Storage for Your Android Backups
The most ambitious Linux alternative in years isn't Linux at all
I was intrigued to hear about Redox OS
5 weird devices that can run Linux (even though they shouldn't)
Linux runs everything from the world's most powerful supercomputers to most cellphones to low-power smart devices
GNOME Has A Modern New Email App Work in Progress
Want an email app between Evolution and Geary? Check out Gnome’s modern new “Stamp” app which is working in progress
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android developer verification - The fox guarding the henhouse
You must have heard. Google is rolling out a new framework of security to the smartphone world, and it's called Android Developer Verification (ADV)
First Look at COSMIC Desktop Environment’s Frosted Glass Effect
A first look at the new Frosted Glass effect in the COSMIC desktop environment on the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.