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Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs
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Ghacks ☛ AI Agent Discovers 15-Year-Old Linux Kernel Privilege Escalation Bug Named GhostLock
Researchers at Nebula Security have identified GhostLock, a Linux kernel vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-43499 that has been present since Linux 2.
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Notebook Check ☛ Bad Epoll: Anthropic's AI missed this root vulnerability
A new Linux kernel vulnerability called Bad Epoll gives any local user root privileges, including on Android. The twist: Anthropic's AI model Mythos had reviewed that exact code section, found a related flaw, and missed this one. In the end, a human found it. A patch is available.
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‘Bad Epoll’ vulnerability allows root access on Linux and Android
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Bad Epoll: Why a Tiny Programming Error Could Threaten Millions of Linux Computers
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Hacker News ☛ 16-Year-Old Linux KVM Flaw Lets Guest VMs Escape to Host on Intel and AMD x86 Systems
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Linux Magazine ☛ New Linux Flaw Lets Attackers Escape VMs
A 16-year-old vulnerability allows an attacker to escape a virtual machine, gain access to the host, and execute malicious code.
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Bleeping Computer ☛ New Januscape Linux flaw allows VM escape on Intel, AMD devices
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Linux KVM Flaw Enables Guest-to-Host Escape On Intel & AMD Systems
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Januscape - The KVM vulnerability that slept for 16 years in the cloud
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Security Affairs ☛ Januscape: 16-Year-Old Linux KVM Bug Enables Cloud VM Escape Attacks