ok so i've been reading the "specification" from "the c programming language" (1st edition). alongside that, i've also been reading the c89 rationale document, and the source code for the 7th edition unix c compiler. i've also been reading some other related stuff.

and i didn't really know anything about pre-ansi c until i did this research, but i found a bunch of stuff, so i'm documenting my findings here :3