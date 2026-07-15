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original

Staying Behind to Produce More Original Stories

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2026



To me, news curation with emphasis on GNU/Linux is part of my identity and something I am deeply accustomed to, having done that non-stop for over 20 years (since I was a student). A "neophile" is about novelty (as opposed to "neophobe"), but literally taken it can also mean a news addict (or lover of news) - someone who wants to keep on top of the news. A force of habit can be strong and when it makes up one's identity it is even harder to quit. This is why it would be hard for me to no longer follow news closely, especially anything to do with GNU/Linux.

In order to produce more original stories I will necessarily have to limit my time reading or curating news. One cannot read and write at the same time, but heavy reading gives more room or more ideas for writing unique, meaningful things. Today or yesterday I began experimenting with a new approach; it combats my reflexes, which include chronic checking of the latest news and events. I am particularly drawn to the attitude of the still-active Donald Knuth, who said that he wishes not to stay on top but stay somewhat behind in order to focus on long tasks. Time will tell how sustainable this approach proves to be. █

Image source: Sydney tower from bottom in the earlier morning