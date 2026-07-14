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Games: Diablo IV, DLSS, Steam, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Blizzard fix up Diablo IV crashing on SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
With the most recent season update to Diablo IV, it caused a number of issues on SteamOS / Linux - which should now actually be officially solved.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ DLSS Updater 4.3.0 for Linux has "grown into a full Proton Upscalers panel" | GamingOnLinux
Open source is awesome, and tools like the DLSS Updater can be incredibly useful and the Linux support just keeps on getting better.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds Steam Machine Verified information to the interface | GamingOnLinux
Valve released another Steam Beta - this time with a few bug fixes but also now actually showing Steam Machine Verified information in the interface. They're a bit late rolling this out but good to see it arrive.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fix up Marvel Rivals on SteamOS / Linux with Proton Hotfix | GamingOnLinux
Another constantly updated game that broke with newer Proton recently is Marvel Rivals, but now thanks to Valve it should work again with Proton Hotfix. A similar thing happened recently with Diablo IV which Valve needed to fix too.