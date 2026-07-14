In the project that I was running last year up to April we had to use Jetbrains IDEA, and it is loaded with things to make you stop thinking critically. I think that has been the biggest “oh man, is this what life has become?” driver. Luckily I am now able to leave that behind me. Obviously I could've just not used that tooling, but when everyone in a project uses it, it becomes a given really. In hindsight I now no longer remember all the things I did with it, while I can still remember that specific piece of code that I struggled with before the AI systems took over the thinking process.