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After almost two years, KDE Plasma’s animations finally look good again on Nvidia cards
Quoting: After almost two years, KDE Plasma’s animations finally look good again on Nvidia cards —
As announced on the KDE blog, Plasma 6.7.3 has been released. The new patch bundles together two weeks' worth of patches, tweaks, and translations, and delivers them for all Plasma users to enjoy. While KDE doesn't list a highlights reel of the most important, influential fixes in Plasma 6.7.3, my personal favorite is simply listed in the changelog as "allow triple buffering on Nvidia again."