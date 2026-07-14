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Every major Linux distro wants COSMIC, and it hasn't even finished its first year
Quoting: Every major Linux distro wants COSMIC, and it hasn't even finished its first year —
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The cool thing about Linux is that, if another distro has a really cool desktop layout that you like the look of, there's a good chance you can download it on your own PC, too. It's not like, say, Windows versus iOS, where you need third-party apps to emulate what the other OS is using; if a Linux distro has a cool desktop environment you like, just grab it.
While we've gotten accustomed to the long legacies of GNOME and KDE, there's another cool kid on the block. It's called COSMIC, and it hasn't even been a year since its full release before some of the biggest names in Linux have adopted it as an option for their users.