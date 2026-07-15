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Interoperability and Standards: General Court of the European Union (General Court), RSS, Jabber, and More
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EFF ☛ European Court: Apple Can Not Shirk Off its Interoperability Requirements
One of the best bulwarks against monopoly is interoperability—that is making a new product or service work with an existing product or service. Interoperability allows users, and not the manufacturers of their devices or largest player in a market, to decide what application best serves them. Unsurprisingly, companies like Apple have worked hard to resist interoperability requirements.
On July 8, the General Court of the European Union (General Court) ruled against Apple in several cases the company brought against the European Commission (joint cases), affirming the company’s obligations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple argued in the cases that it should be exempted from the law’s requirements especially with regards to interoperability on multiple grounds. We applaud the General Court’s decision, and congratulate the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) as well as others who intervened in support of the Commission against Apple's attempt to shirk off its responsibilities, thus ensuring fair competition in European markets.
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OSTechNix ☛ Working with Industry-Standard XML Formats on Linux
The biggest challenge is not XML itself, but the rules defined by the XML Schema Definition (XSD) and the complexity of the data model. Choosing the right tool depends on the task, the XML standard, and the scale of your workflow, not simply on whether the XML file is "large."
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Coywolf LLC ☛ You can now chat using RSS
Dave Winer, the person who made Really Simple Syndication (RSS 2.0) the standard for following blogs in feed readers, asked whether RSS could be used for online chat, and quickly concluded that it could.
Using a combination of open web standards, RSS 2.0, OPML, Markdown, SQL, and WebSocket, Winer created RSS Chat. Winer said the part that makes it RSS-based is that "every user has an RSS feed with all their posts, the whole community has an RSS feed, [and] there is an OPML file that list all the users." Winer described how he hopes people will use it: [...]
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Unmitigated Risk ☛ Why FIPS 140 Means Running Old Code
You need to use FIPS 140 because of compliance, but have you ever asked what that requirement is actually for? What security properties are the authors of these policies trying to achieve?
In high-assurance deployments, the practical goal is usually to establish a meaningful security boundary around cryptographic keys. Organizations want explicit controls over who and what can use a key, and they do not want the answer to be every application or administrator with access to the host. They are also worried about key theft and abuse. For important signing and decryption keys, keeping the key out of the hands of the application and host OS is often the simplest way to force reasonable key-protection practices.
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XMPP ☛ XMPP Summit 29 | XMPP - The universal messaging standard
The XMPP Standards Foundation (XSF) is excited to announce the 29th XMPP Summit, the first XMPP Summit to take place fully online! The XMPP Summit will be held from Friday 4th September to Saturday 5th September 2026, both days between 13:00 - 16:00 UTC. The XSF invites everyone interested in development of XMPP technologies to attend, and discuss all things XMPP remotely!
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[Old] Medium ☛ Medium
Jabber (now commonly referred to as XMPP) is an open-source communication protocol and suite of client applications that enable instant messaging, voice/video calls, conferencing, desktop sharing, and presence features for individuals and organizations.
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[Old] Cisco Systems Inc ☛ What is XMPP? - Cisco
XMPP operates on a decentralized, client-server model and uses Extensible Markup Language (XML) to structure data, enabling rich extensibility. When a user sends a message, it is routed through an XMPP server to the intended recipient, identified by a unique Jabber ID (JID). If the recipient is offline, the server stores the message until delivery is possible. XMPP also manages presence information, allowing users to see the availability status of their contacts and enabling seamless, real-time interactions.
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[Old] ProcessOne ☛ XMPP: When a 25-Year-Old Protocol Becomes Strategic Again
And now, XMPP is more relevant than ever: its resurgence is driven by European digital sovereignty efforts, renewed focus on interoperability, and the growing need for long-term, vendor-independent infrastructure.
Against this backdrop, the recent funding round around XMTP (Extensible Message Transport Protocol), a newly launched blockchain-based protocol marketed as a universal messaging layer, raises questions. The name clearly evokes XMPP, yet there is no technological or community connection. And while XMPP could easily serve as a transport layer for blockchain-integrated messaging, XMTP chooses to ignore this legacy and start anew.
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Contus Tech ☛ 20 XMPP Use Cases: How to Build a Secure Chat App in 2026
XMPP, an Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol, helps to build a real time chat application. XMPP provides open and decentralized instant messaging services. As the name indicates, it is a highly extendable protocol formerly known as Jabber protocol. To exchange the information, XMPP uses Extensible Markup language (XML) as the base format.
The core XMPP protocol streams XML over the network. That is, any kind of custom functionality can be quickly built over the top layer of a basic open protocol. These open protocols use a chunk of XML nodes. They transfer from one node to another node for all types of data exchange.