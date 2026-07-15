news
Linux.org and Linux (Kernel) Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ The Linux.org story
Rob Kennedy has posted the
story of the birth of Linux.org — one
of the earliest Linux-related web sites — and its more recent rebirth.
-
Server
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Building a Custom Metrics Exporter for Kubernetes | Kubernetes
This post walks through writing one from scratch, packaging it as a container, and wiring it into a cluster so that Prometheus — and ultimately the HorizontalPodAutoscaler — can consume it.
-
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
LWN ☛ Call for topics for the 2026 Maintainers Summit
The Maintainers Summit is an annual, invitation-only gathering of kernel
developers and maintainers to discuss development-process issues; see LWN's 2025 Maintainers Summit coverage for an
example.
-
Stephen Kell ☛ Rambles around computer science
In my last post I identified some approaches to system call instrumentation on x86-64 Linux that combine instruction punning with the memory-indirect call and (most eccentrically) lcall (“far call”) instructions. I mentioned these have some interesting differences with the direct relative jmp or register-indirect call used by straightforward instruction punning or zpoline approaches.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Tomeu Vizoso: Ethos-U NPU update 1: The journey to a production-ready mainline driver
Background
Among Arm's portfolio of IP blocks is the Ethos-U product line, offering acceleration of neural networks at low power and low latency. Arm calls them micro NPUs and though they indeed contain lower numbers of compute units, in my testing they can match the performance of NPUs with up to six times more compute units. In my opinion this is due to a very clean architecture in which the different sub-blocks fit very well with each other, and an excellent software stack that allows for very decent occupancy rates.
Of the SoCs supported by the mainline Linux kernel and containing a Ethos-U NPU, the most popular is NXP's i.MX93, which contains an Ethos U-65 with an advertised 0.5 TOP/s and 640 KB of SRAM.
-