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Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning
Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 also introduces two new tools, namely cnvt-ocsiso-qcow2 and ocs-check-initrd-module, improves the disable_sudo_use_pty function in the ocs-live-hook-functions tool, and updates the supp_boot_param_ocs_live_extra variable for use with netboot clients.