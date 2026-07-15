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Will England Play Spain?
A friend of mine from Argentina got in touch today. It's about tonight's semi-final (football match), which my wife and I intend to watch. Historically there was very strong rivalry not just because of football but due to territorial conflicts. That was a very long time ago. Spain has secured its spot in the final. GNU/Linux has risen to almost 6% there:
A step in the right direction. It's the same here in the UK.
This week we are altering workflows to increase our overall output. So far, so good. █
Image source: Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona