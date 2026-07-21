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Red Hat Promotes Slop (While Fedora/Flathub Bans It)
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Red Hat Official ☛ The value of unconventional experience: From sweeping hair to shaping careers
From day one, I closely observed patterns, personalities, customers, the stylists' precision and their individual work styles. Noticing my (very obvious) curiosity, the salon owner excitedly approached me and said, “Jamilla, if you bring in new clients, I will give you a $10 referral bonus per client.” Let's be real: $10 was considered a jackpot to a 15-year-old. I was excited to finally buy all the good snacks with my potential bonus—plus a fancy beverage, of course.
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Red Hat ☛ Computer use: How Hey Hi (AI) agents can automate almost anything [Ed: Slop propaganda from IBM Red Hat, how to alienate their clientbase]
"Hey, can you take a photo of me using Photo Booth with a filter… also, open Chess and move some of the pawns up."
That little exchange shows computer use in action, one of the coolest things happening in agentic AI right now.
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Red Hat ☛ Architect an open blueprint for cloud-native Hey Hi (AI) agents
An Hey Hi (AI) agent pursues a goal on its author's behalf over minutes, hours, or days. It calls tools, writes files, keeps state between steps, and makes its own decisions within the guardrails it was given. At different moments it leverages a request/response service, a batch job, a serving endpoint, and other capabilities.
Running this type of workload safely requires a solution architecture of its own. In this article, we describe that solution as a blueprint to use for your agentic workload delivery needs.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Open Telco AI: Training a model for an industry [Ed: IBM Red Hat selling slop]
Bringing together Red Hat, AT&T, AMD, Dell, Google, Microsoft, and GSMA, this collaboration aims to advance carrier-grade AI. By combining open source methodologies, specifically the Red Hat open source repository for synthetic data generation (SDG Hub) to support the development of the Open Telco family of models, with specialized infrastructure, the collaboration creates a practical blueprint for how an entire industry can train, secure, and scale domain-specific models without vendor lock-in.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Debunking IT automation myths: A strategic blueprint for healthcare payers
To bridge this gap, many payers are turning to automation, such as Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, as a strategic layer across their enterprise. However, despite the clear business outcomes, several myths about IT automation continue to stall progress among organizations. Let's dig into these misconceptions and explore how enterprise automation practically affects healthcare payer operations. Here we break down five common myths on IT automation.