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Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Fork Around and Find Out | LINUX Unplugged 676
Linus delivers a blunt verdict on Hey Hi (AI) in the GNU/Linux kernel, Chris finds the remote GNU/Linux desktop that finally works, and Brent gives his notes system a serious rebuild.
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Late Night Linux – Episode 395
Some of the tech from early on in our lives that inspired where we are today. Plus discoveries including and old game that doesn’t work, professional audio hardware that now works on Linux, Arch on easy mode, and an old chip that can do a surprising amount.
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The Cyber Show ☛ Sex, Lies, and Tape Delay
Helen and Andy indulge in an hour of mindless banter on a number of moderately interesting cyber subjects.
Also Andy found a new tape delay VST plugin, saints preserve us!
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Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 276: Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard on Canada’s Access to Information Failures and Why Access Delayed is Access Denied
Despite repeated studies and promises for reform, Canada’s access to information system has long been plagued by long delays, overbroad exclusions, insufficient resources, and an Information Commissioner without the resources and powers needed to fully ensure compliance.