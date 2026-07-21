GNU Planet: Help us reach our goal by Friday and get an anti-surveillance cover

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2026



Quoting: Help us reach our goal by Friday and get an anti-surveillance cover — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software —

Our fundraiser ends this Friday, July 24. If you are not a member yet, or know someone who isn't, please "commit" to freedom by joining or inviting someone to become an associate member.

As a bonus, every new associate member who signs up by July 24 will also receive our Anti-Surveillance Webcam Guard as a welcome gift! This is in addition to the other great benefits our associate members already enjoy.

And, we have a extra swag alert! In celebration of GNU and FSF history, until July 24, we will keep a running tally of all new associate members. If your new associate membership coincides with a significant number related to our history, you will receive a special present. In the mix are Super Sticker Mega Multi Packs, an FSF tumbler, two FSF caps or beanies (your choice), and a baby GNU 2.0 plush toy. All of these bonus items are some of our GNU Press Shop's most sought-after merch. So go ahead, become a member today!

96% of our funding comes from individuals just like you. When you become an associate member, you play a direct and crucial role in taking on the proprietary software giants. Your support runs the infrastructure for the GNU Project. It also helps maintain and enforce the GNU Public License (GPL), one of the world's most popular software licenses, and our Licensing and Compliance Lab is also the preeminent resource of free licensing information for free software developers. And your support helps us protect and expand user freedom across the world through our many campaigns and projects, including LibrePhone, Defective by Design, Fight to Repair, and LibreLocal.