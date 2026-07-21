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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
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Arduino ☛ Build a retro home arcade with an Arduino® UNO™ Q board!
Just a few weeks after launching the UNO™ Q DIY synth bundle, we’re adding a new classic project you can pick up in one click, and get done in a weekend.
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CNX Software ☛ nRF54L Arduino Core project brings Arduino support to Nordic Semi nRF54L wireless SoCs
nRF54L Arduino Core is an open-source project designed to bring Arduino support for Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L wireless SoCs, starting with Seeed Studio’s XIAO nRF54L15 (Sense) and XIAO nRF54LM20A (Sense) boards, as well as compatible Holyiot nRF54L15 modules. Since the launch of the nRF52840-based Arduino Nano 33 BLE board in 2019, Nordic nRF52 wireless microcontrollers have been officially supported by the Arduino IDE. However, it’s not quite the case for the newer nRF54L Cortex-M33 microcontrollers. Lolren has decided to change that with the unofficial nRF54 Arduino core project.
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CNX Software ☛ IoTextra modular automation boards with 4 inputs, 4 outputs work with Raspberry Pi and ESP32 MCU boards
Last week, we wrote about the Olimex PICO-EVB automation board equipped with four relays and four isolated inputs and designed for Raspberry Pi Pico-compatible boards. Make Things Happy does something similar, but in a modular way, with the IoTextra family of carrier boards with four inputs and four outputs for automation, and supporting a range of IoTsmart MCU boards based on Raspberry Pi RP2350, ESP32-S3, etc… There are currently six IoTextra boards shipping or in development, all measuring 56×47 mm and featuring 3750 Vrms galvanic isolation per channel. All IoTextra modules support different MCU platforms via horizontally or vertically mounted IoTsmart SoM carriers based on Waveshare RP2350 and ESP32-S3 modules, Seeed Studio XIAO boards, and others, all connected via the HOST connector.
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CNX Software ☛ Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 – A Raspberry Pi CM5-compatible Rockchip RK3576 Hey Hi (AI) Compute Module with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 is a Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Arm Cortex-A72/A53 system-on-module based on the Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 form factor with up to 16GB LPDDR5 and 128GB eMMC flash. The module also features a RealTek RTL8211F Gigabit Ethernet controller, an Ampak AP6275S wireless module for dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a Rockchip RK806S-5 PMIC for power management. It features two 100-pin B2B connectors, allowing it to be plugged into carrier boards designed for the Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, with some limitations as we’ll see further below.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 brings 6-TOPS RK3576 performance with Raspberry Pi CM5 compatibility
The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.
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Hackaday ☛ A Feature-Rich Drum Machine
A little over a month ago, we featured a project from [Igor] who built 64 bits of DRAM from scratch using discrete components. Jokes about memory pricing aside, he did have a use case for such a small amount of memory — he is using it in a custom-built drum machine. But featuring the memory build and not the drum machine was perhaps putting the cart before the horse, so in this video, [Igor] shows off the construction of each part of his impressive 16- or 64-step sequence drum machine.
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Hackaday ☛ Echolocation For Drones
A shield placed behind the array cuts down on the sound of the propellers that would otherwise drown out the signal, and further signal analysis via a neural net separates the echoes of objects in front of the drone from the background. The prototype could navigate in various simulated environments like forests, smoke, and snow. It looks like it even got a chance to go for a flight in the actual woods. All the code and hardware designs are Open Source, so have at it!
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #537 - YOLO, OpenClaw, Star Trek, and Project Hail Mary
Grab a new Humble Bundle of Raspberry Pi books while you can! Howdy, Humble Bundle has put together another bundle of Raspberry Pi Press e-books for you. Name your own price for a selection of our titles, worth up to £247 ($332). Elsewhere, our friends from defective chip maker Intel and Ultralytics dropped by to teach you how to run YOLO computer vision models on Raspberry Pi using OpenVINO.