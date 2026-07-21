news
Free and Open Source Software
-
TDSR - lightweight console-based screen reader
TDSR is a lightweight console-based screen reader for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.
It reads terminal output aloud and provides review commands for navigating text by line, word or character.
The software supports Speech Dispatcher on Linux and offers configurable speech rate, volume, symbol processing and cursor delay.
This is free and open source software.
Hyper - reactive, server-rendered web framework
Hyper is a reactive, server-rendered web framework for Clojure.
It renders interfaces as Hiccup on the server and uses Server-Sent Events to automatically patch the browser’s DOM whenever application state changes.
The framework is built on Datastar, Reitit and Chassis. Applications can provide interactive, real-time interfaces without a client-side framework, JSON API or handwritten JavaScript. Hyper is currently in active alpha development and requires JDK 21 or later.
This is free and open source software.
Noodle - terminal-based REST client
Noodle is a terminal-based REST client designed for testing and working with HTTP APIs. Its keyboard-focused text interface can be used locally or over SSH.
Requests are stored as readable YAML files, making collections easy to edit, share, and manage with version control. Noodle supports reusable environments, inherited authentication and headers, response histories, multiple layouts, and import from OpenAPI and Postman.
The application also provides command-line automation for creating, inspecting, validating, and running collections and individual requests.
This is free and open source software.
Rogallo - terminal-based client for the Gemini Protocol
Rogallo is a terminal-based client for the Gemini protocol.Using the Textual framework, it provides a responsive interface for browsing Gemini capsules and viewing local Gemtext files.
The client offers searchable bookmarks and browsing history, backward and forward navigation, configurable themes, and a command palette. It also supports user input, client certificates, trust-on-first-use certificate verification, redirects, and external handling of unsupported file types.
This is free and open source software.
Vocalinux - voice dictation application
Vocalinux is a voice dictation application that lets you enter text into virtually any Linux application by speaking into a microphone.
It supports both X11 and Wayland and performs speech recognition locally, so audio and transcribed text do not need to leave your machine.
The application supports whisper.cpp, OpenAI Whisper, and VOSK speech-recognition engines. whisper.cpp is used by default and offers Vulkan acceleration on AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA graphics hardware. A GTK-based settings interface provides access to recognition, audio, shortcut, and advanced options.
This is free and open source software.
Browser Use - enables AI agents to interact with websites
Browser Use is a Python library and command-line tool that enables AI agents to interact with websites.
Agents can navigate pages, click buttons, enter text, complete forms, extract information and perform automated testing.
It supports multiple large language model providers and gives developers fine-grained control over browser behaviour, custom tools, prompts and structured output.
This is free and open source software.
Biff - full-stack Clojure web framework
Biff is a full-stack Clojure web framework designed to help solo developers launch projects quickly without introducing unnecessary complexity.
It combines selected libraries and tools from the Clojure ecosystem into a cohesive development environment.
The framework provides an immutable XTDB database with Malli schema enforcement, server-driven interactive interfaces using htmx, passwordless authentication and a development workflow centred around the REPL.
This is free and open source software.
Tiny - lightweight static site generator
Tiny is a lightweight static site generator contained in a single POSIX shell script.
It divides Markdown content into named sections and inserts the processed content into an HTML template.
Sections can be rendered as HTML, plain text, introductory text or raw Markdown. Tiny requires cmark but avoids frameworks, package managers and complex build chains.
This is free and open source software.