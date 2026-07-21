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AntherOS – Pop!_OS-based Linux distribution
Quoting: AntherOS - Pop!_OS-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
AntherOS is a Pop!_OS-based Linux distribution designed for gaming and everyday desktop use.
It combines the COSMIC desktop with custom branding and a selection of gaming, performance-monitoring, system-maintenance, and multimedia tools.
The distribution is based on Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. Its documented package set includes Steam, Lutris, GameMode, MangoHud, GOverlay, Vulkan utilities, Timeshift, VLC, and btop. It also provides 32-bit Mesa and Vulkan libraries to improve compatibility with games.
This is free and open source software.