Like many others recently I got fed up by what seems to be a steady and inexorable degradation of GitHub quality of service (more on that later) and decided to walk down the self host path for all my things Git, Docker, PRs and CI/CD.

In this article I’m going to show you with some level of detail how my new self hosted Forgejo1 setup currently looks like and how well it fits me as a near total replacement for GitHub (spoilers ahead: very well).

I’ll provide links to actual repositories plus snippets of reusable configuration in case you might want to try it for yourself.