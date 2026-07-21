GNU/Linux Leftovers

Read on for a look at development news and the Krita-Artists forum's featured artwork from last month.

Dependencies have been updated in the Qt5 builds (Krita 5.3.x). This updates many libraries Krita depends on for things like file format support. (change)

Luna and Agata have continued improving the Selection Actions Bar. Now it remembers the distance from the selection on restart, and there's a button to pin it to the bottom of the canvas widget instead of next to the selection. (change)