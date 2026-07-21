news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server
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Louie Mantia ☛ Server Migration
But this morning, it became abundantly clear that I cannot afford to rely on them. When every one of my websites went down, I made an international phone call for support, because the “24/7 chat” button was missing on their support page, and the international phone numbers page had a 404 error. I wish I was kidding.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Report - July 2026
Read on for a look at development news and the Krita-Artists forum's featured artwork from last month.
Dependencies have been updated in the Qt5 builds (Krita 5.3.x). This updates many libraries Krita depends on for things like file format support. (change)
Luna and Agata have continued improving the Selection Actions Bar. Now it remembers the distance from the selection on restart, and there's a button to pin it to the bottom of the canvas widget instead of next to the selection. (change)
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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HaikuOS ☛ GSoC Bluetooth Improvement Midterm Recap
Hello! The GSoC’s midterm (at least for me) has just passed, so I thought of making a recap post about the improvements I’ve made so far. I’ll try to keep the post brief to make it easier for readers (foreshadowing: I realized that’s impossible :P). I’ve already posted an introduction about me and the project. You can read it here if you haven’t already.
Host-Controller Interface (HCI) Commands and Events
The Host-Controller Interface (HCI) is the specification for how the operating system (the host, in our case, is Haiku) communicates with the Bluetooth controller. The Bluetooth controller is basically the firmware on the Bluetooth chip. So, it’s vital to implement at least most of the mandatory HCI commands and events from the Bluetooth specification for Bluetooth to function properly. HCI commands and events were mostly outdated, dating back to version 2.0 or 2.1, so updating them was the first step to get the Bluetooth stack back to life.
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PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
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My First 12 Days with Mageia 10: How to enable repos with dnf5
Well, 12 days have passed since I migrated all of my desktop, laptop, and portable work system to Mageia 10.
I have not used the work system for real work up to this point (as I am on vacations), but the tests have been successful so far. I have everything ready to start.
However, I ran into an interesting situation: using dnf to update packages. Sometimes, I prefer to launch Konsole and use the command dnf update the system as it is generally faster.
Of course, in previous Mageia releases, one had to enable the repos before with these commands as root:
dnf config-manager --set-enabled mageia-x86_64-nonfree updates-x86_64-nonfree
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Debian Family
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Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: DebConf26 starts today in Santa Fe on Monday, July 20, 2026
Debian Developer Conference, is taking place at Santa Fe, Argentina from 20 to 25 July 2026. Debian contributors from all over the world have come together at the Facultad de Ingeniería en Ciencias Hídricas (Faculty of Engineering in Water Sciences), one of the faculties that belong to the Universidad Nacional del Litoral (National University of the Littoral), to participate and work in a
Today the main conference starts with around 300 expected attendants and over 80 scheduled activities, including 45-minute and 20-minute talks, Bird of a The full schedule is updated each available from the DebConf26 website for the events happening in the three main talk rooms: Aula Magna - FADU, Aula Magna - FBCB and Aula 0.3 - FICH accessible from the DebConf26 homepage. You can also join the conversations happening inside the talk rooms via the #debconf-fadu, #debconf-fbcb, and #debconf-fich3 channels.
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