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Trace Labs OSINT VM 2026.05: Rebuilt on Debian
We at the Trace Labs OSINT VM team are happy to announce the release of the Trace Labs OSINT VM 2026.05! This version migrates the entire underlying operating system from Kali Linux to Debian 13. This change reduces the overall image size and gives us tighter control over the final output by eliminating tools that don't support our mission.
The Trace Labs mission is to crowdsource OSINT to find missing people. We don't need exploit kits, packet analyzers, or port scanners to facilitate this mission because we rely on information that's publicly available. Removing these tools from our VM image by starting with a clean Debian base allows us to focus on delivering a high-quality tool specifically designed for OSINT collection rather than a hybrid OSINT/red team tool.