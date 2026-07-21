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Remembering Kevin Keegan
Kevin Keegan died some days ago and 25 years ago he was trying to bring the local club in Lancashire (back) to fame. That was around the time the club's current stadium was used for the Commonwealth Games and the area was rather awful - poor and crime-ridden.
Keegan played and was famous before I was born; my generation knows him as a manager or pundit (since around 1999), a maturing icon of sorts. He dates back to the "Maine Road" days. It was demolished in 2003. █
Image source: Lancaster