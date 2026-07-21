news
Games: Rogue Eclipse, PUROMA, Faugus Launcher, and More
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Rogue Eclipse is "Starfox x Armored Core" and arrives August 7 | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by the likes of Starfox and Armored Core, the space shooter Rogue Eclipse looks bright and full of action with it planned for launch on August 7th.
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PUROMA is an incremental horror game about isolation and it looks great | GamingOnLinux
An incremental horror seems like quite an unusual mashup but PUROMA looks really good.
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Robot Rhapsody is a cyberpunk odyssey of techno-cults, rebels, - robotic bards | GamingOnLinux
Robot Rhapsody looks like a good one if you're into pixel-styled JRPGs, a cyberpunk odyssey of techno-cults, rebels, & robotic bards. The developers said it will be fully compatible with Steam Deck (and so Steam Machine too) and likely any SteamOS / Linux system.
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Get some quality games in the 2K Megahits 2026 Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The 2K Megahits 2026 Humble Bundle is live now, and it's a good deal if you don't already own the various games included in it. Below the cut we'll list all the games, each is a Steam link for more info and the ratings you might be interested in knowing to save you some time.
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Faugus Launcher 2.0 rolls out with a new UI and many other enhancements | GamingOnLinux
The idea of Faugus Launcher is to provide a reasonably simple game manager for Linux, as an alternative to Lutris and Heroic. A big new 2.0.0 release has rolled out, which overhauls the interface along with bringing deeper improvements to the app - like SteamGridDB integrations for nice cover images and sorting.
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Valve expect component prices to continue getting worse | GamingOnLinux
If you were hoping prices anywhere to come down soon - Valve have some bad news for you, as it's only going to continue getting worse.
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Retro vehicle combat game FUMES adds co-op support for as many friends as you can handle | GamingOnLinux
FUMES is a vehicle combat game made like some of the classics, and now it has full online co-op support for a whole lot of extra action. This is one you definitely need to check out!
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Arma: Cold War Assault Remastered is now out in full and open source | GamingOnLinux
Arma: Cold War Assault Remastered has been released as a nice upgrade for the classic, and the code is open source too. GamingOnLinux already covered the source release with the demo, but now the full experience is out with Native Linux support too.