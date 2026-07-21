news
OPNsense 26.7 released
For over 11 a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates, modern IPv6 support, as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.
26.7, nicknamed "Xenial Xenops", features interface assignments and gateway groups via MVC/API, firewall rules now defaulting to MVC/API, outbound NAT to source NAT migration assistant, captive portal IPv6 support, Kea DDNS/custom options/dynamic prefix delegation, FreeBSD 15.1, OpenVPN 2.7, PHP 8.5, Python 3.13, plus much more.
The upgrade path for 26.1 will likely be unlocked later today. We want to ensure the upgrade goes as smoothly as possible so please be patient! :)
Download links, an installation guide[1] and the checksums for the images can be found below as well.