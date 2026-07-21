FreeBSD Leftovers

On Friday, I finished upgrading all my FreeBSD hosts from FreeBSD 15 to FreeBSD 15.1 (the first host I did is in this blog post).

Before that, I had run pkgbasify on each of those hosts.

I also ran pkgbasify in a jail, but I learned that I can run it from the host, using the -j parameter.

Today, I?m going to update that jail using pkgbase, from outside the jail.