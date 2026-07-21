news
FreeBSD Leftovers
-
David Stapp ? FreeBSD jails with a single public IP address - davd.io
Jails in FreeBSD provide a simple yet flexible way to set up a proper server layout. In the most setups the actual server only acts as the host system for the jails while the applications themselves run within those independent containers. Traditionally every jail has it?s own IP for the user to be able to address the individual services. But if you?re still using IPv4 this might get you in trouble as the most hosters don?t offer more than one single public IP address per server.
-
Dan Langille ? Running pkgbasify on a FreeBSD 15.0 host to convert a jail
Not long ago, I ran pkgbasify on a FreeBSD 15.0 jail ? this time I?m going to do it slightly differently. I?m going to run the script on the host.
-
Dan Langille ? Updating a FreeBSD 15.0 jail to FreeBSD 15.1 (via pkgbase)
On Friday, I finished upgrading all my FreeBSD hosts from FreeBSD 15 to FreeBSD 15.1 (the first host I did is in this blog post).
Before that, I had run pkgbasify on each of those hosts.
I also ran pkgbasify in a jail, but I learned that I can run it from the host, using the -j parameter.
Today, I?m going to update that jail using pkgbase, from outside the jail.