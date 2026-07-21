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Security Leftovers
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Security Week ☛ New Index Tracks Material Breaches — And Refuses to Add Up the Losses
Longtime cybersecurity executive Richard Bird built the resource for security experts, journalists, policymakers, and everyday citizens.
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Security Week ☛ Hugging Face Hacked in Autonomous Hey Hi (AI) Attack
Targeting production infrastructure, the attack compromised internal datasets and service credentials.
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Security Week ☛ SonicWall Zero-Days Exploited to Deliver Custom Malware for Weeks Before Patch
The zero-days CVE-2026-15409 and CVE-2026-15410 were exploited by a threat actor tracked by Volexity as UTA0533.
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Security Week ☛ Ernst & Young Data Breach Affects Personal, Financial Information
Hackers stole names, addresses, Social Security numbers, credit/debit card numbers, and other information from a third-party management platform.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, libnfs, roundcube, and tiff), Fedora (antlr4-project, chromium, erlang, libseccomp, libtiff, log4cxx, mbedtls, node-exporter, opam, openssh, proftpd, python-asyncssh, python-django5, python-libcst, python-orjson, python-uv-build, ruby, rust-astral_async_zip, spoofdpi, uv, and yq), Mageia (bind, clamav, erlang, libidn, libreoffice, nmap, nodejs, perl-Bytes-Random-Secure, perl-Config-IniFiles, perl-CSS-Minifier-XS, perl-HTML-Parser, perl-Mojolicious, perl-String-Util, python-pydantic-settings, rsync, and upower), Oracle (.NET 10.0, .NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, bind, cockpit, cockpit-image-builder, coreutils, delve, dnsmasq, dovecot, expat, fence-agents, flatpak, frr, gdk-pixbuf2, giflib, glib2, go-fdo-client and go-fdo-server, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, grafana, grafana-pcp, httpd, jq, kernel, keylime, krb5, libcap, libexif, libpng, libsndfile, libsolv, libsoup3, libtasn1, libtiff, libxslt, libyang, mariadb10.11, mod_http2, mod_md, opencryptoki, PackageKit, perl-Archive-Tar, perl-IO-Compress, poppler, postfix, postgresql-jdbc, python-urllib3, python3.14, python3.14-pip, python3.14-urllib3, qt6-qtdeclarative, rrdtool, rsync, ruby, ruby4.0, samba, skopeo, thunderbird, valkey, wireshark, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, and yggdrasil-worker-package-manager), and SUSE (blender, chromium, containerized-data-importer1, cyrus-imapd, go1.26-openssl, gomuks, grafana, gstreamer-plugins-bad, kbfs, kubevirt1.8-container-disk, libxml2, lux, mariadb-connector-c, nginx, opam, openssl-3, oras, perl-DBI, php-composer2, python-django-haystack, python-paramiko, python-weasyprint, python311, python313-Pillow, python315, shibboleth-sp, system-user-zabbix, and wget).
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Ubuntu 26.04 ships Rust sudo by default — ending a 46-year C vulnerability class [Ed: Actually, this has already introduced new holes]
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, released in April 2026, makes sudo-rs the default implementation of the tool that controls system-level access on Linux. When a user or process needs elevated privileges — to install software, modify system files, run a service as root — sudo is the gatekeeper. The original was written in C. sudo-rs is a complete reimplementation in Rust, and it is now the version that ships by default on the world’s most widely used Linux distribution.