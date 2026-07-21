news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: podlators v6.1.0
This is the latest release of the Pod::Man and Pod::Text modules and their supporting scripts, which convert POD documentation to text and *roff output. The major change in this release is a workaround for a groff bug in the 1.24.0 release that breaks compatibility between the
.IPand
.TPmacros and misrenders
.IPby removing all space between the tag and the text.
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Sacha Chua ☛ 2026-07-20 Emacs news
Completion seems to be the topic of the day. Check out the new videos and resources people have shared on both completion in buffer and in the mini-buffer. Also, there's been lots of discussion for or against Human Emacs; links are in the Community section.
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Josep Bigorra ☛ Emacs Eglot for Scala and Kotlin (JVM) - jointhefreeworld
When Emacs 29 made eglot the built-in, default Language Server Protocol (LSP) client, many of us rejoiced.
It is lightweight, fast, adheres strictly to Emacs philosophy, and doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel.
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Events
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Libre Graphics Meeting 2026
Tuesday
I arrived at Nuremberg after a very long travel and nearly no sleep, so I didn’t go to the “warming up” party in the bar, but instead met up with C. and we went to a Balkan restaurant (Balkan Spezialitäten) for dinner. We got Cevapcici sausages with some kind of bell pepper sauce (called ajvar) and some sort of sour cream (kaymak, which confused me greatly since in Poland it’s a name for a sort of caramel) on the side, with some very nice bread (börek). The food was fine, but not amazing. But the restaurant was pretty quiet, probably because it seemed to be more focused on locals than tourists and it was pretty small, so we could talk.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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EFF ☛ “Stealth Crawlers” Are Not a Threat to the Open Web. Bills Targeting Them Would Be.
“Stealth crawlers” are simply automated tools to access and collect public web data—without disclosing the user’s identity. Private crawlers like these facilitate all kinds of important work that benefits the public, including investigative reporting, academic research, cybersecurity protection, and more.
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Chromium
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Security Week ☛ Chrome 150 Update Patches Severe Memory Safety Bugs
The fresh security update resolves six critical and high-severity use-after-free vulnerabilities.
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Mozilla
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Firefox 153.0 is Out with Native Containers & Hey Hi (AI) Assistant
Firefox 153.0, the new monthly release of this popular free open-source web browser, is finally available to download. The new version is available after 3 more Beta testing releases, features native containers support, HDR video playback for Windows, and more security improvements.
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GNU Projects
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GNUnet News: libgnunetchat 0.8.0
libgnunetchat 0.8.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of libgnunetchat 0.8.0.
This is a minor new release bringing compatibility with the major changes in latest GNUnet release 0.28.0. Some minor issues in the API got fixed. Additionally the library was updated to make use of the newer PILS service and an additional layer of encryption for shared files got removed. It is intended to rely on the encryption layer of the FS service in GNUnet for that in the future to reduce overall complexity.
Older releases of the applications using libgnunetchat stay compatible with this release.
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