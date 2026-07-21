Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tuesday

I arrived at Nuremberg after a very long travel and nearly no sleep, so I didn’t go to the “warming up” party in the bar, but instead met up with C. and we went to a Balkan restaurant (Balkan Spezialitäten) for dinner. We got Cevapcici sausages with some kind of bell pepper sauce (called ajvar) and some sort of sour cream (kaymak, which confused me greatly since in Poland it’s a name for a sort of caramel) on the side, with some very nice bread (börek). The food was fine, but not amazing. But the restaurant was pretty quiet, probably because it seemed to be more focused on locals than tourists and it was pretty small, so we could talk.