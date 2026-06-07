news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Robert Birming ☛ Blogging in the dark
What I have noticed quite a few times, though, is that some bloggers simply hardcode the background color to always keep it light. The problem is that the dark mode text, which naturally has a light color, stays the same. This makes it close to impossible to read for someone using dark mode.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Anders Murphy ☛ The perils of UUID primary keys in SQLite
It's common to use random UUIDs as a primary key in databases. One of the known downsides of random UUIDs is that their unordered nature (UUID4) can cause a lot of extra paging for the clustered index because you are inserting rows randomly into the Btree and having to re-balance it. This post tries to help us develop a more visceral understanding of the performance cost of all that extra paging.
While this post is about SQLite specifically, the problem of random UUIDs also extends to other databases that use clustered indexes.
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Standards/Consortia
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Hackaday ☛ Pi Pico Puts Bluetooth Keyboards On The I2C Bus
If you’ve ever worked with I2C, you know its one of those things that makes working with modern microcontrollers such a pleasure. With a few wires and not many more lines of code, you can communicate with all sorts of hardware such as sensors, displays, and input devices. There are even I2C keyboards out there, although they tend to be a bit pokey — and not in the good way as it pertains to keyboards.
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