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Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support
Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.
Shotcut 26.6 also adds support for HDR to Export (automatic per Video Mode and 10-bit processing mode), support for PQ HDR in External Monitor > DeckLink, dynamic range support to custom Video Mode and Timeline Properties, an HDR Preview Window option in Player > External Monitor, and PQ HDR metadata dialogs in External Monitor > DeckLink and Export > Codec.