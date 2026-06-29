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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2026



Quoting: Software Enshittification or Freedom? It's not a hard choice! —

The term was coined early last year by New York Times Bestselling Author Cory Doctorow (that's now his full name), in the context of online platforms, and it was so successful in describing a problem everyone can relate to that it got recognized as word of the year 2023.

The way it works is that an online service provider starts out by offering a service that is appealing to its prospective victims, whether gratis users or paying customers such as advertisers or retailers, and then, when they're locked in, the provider changes de deal, Darth Vader style, reconfiguring the service so that the value previously provided to users or customers could now be extracted for profit, turning honey into, well, poo[h].

To me, that's bait and switch, because they offer one service first, and then start offering a different one, but because it still holds the same name, and the transition is often in small steps, it's seldom identified as such.

Cory says, and I agree, that enshittification is an irresistible strategy for the providers. Every day, the CEO of such companies comes to work and pushes the enshittification lever to the maximum they reasonably can. Services will get enshittified unless we organize to keep those levers very low, to make pushing them further an unreasonable move.

Cory also suggests that enshittification is the process by which online platforms die. If that is so, there's not much for us to worry about, right? Just sit back and wait, and the problem will solve itself.