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NoID Privacy Workstation – hardened Linux distribution
Quoting: NoID Privacy Workstation - hardened Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
NoID Privacy Workstation is a hardened Linux distribution based on Fedora Workstation.
It is designed for developers, administrators, creators, and users who want a daily-driver desktop with stronger privacy and security defaults.
The system layers hardening across the kernel, network stack, identity, firmware, storage, integrity checking, browser configuration, and desktop services. It keeps the Fedora Workstation experience intact while adding features such as LAN isolation, a provider-neutral VPN killswitch, SELinux enforcing mode, auditd, AIDE, USBGuard, LUKS2 encryption, Btrfs snapshots with Snapper rollback, and hardened Firefox defaults.
NoID Privacy Workstation also targets AI-assisted workflows. It ships with a hardened VSCodium setup, Claude Code integration, privacy-focused defaults, and documentation for fully local AI setups. A read-only NoID Privacy for Linux audit tool is included and can also be run as a standalone Bash script on other Linux distributions.