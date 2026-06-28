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CachyOS Releases June 2026 Snapshot with Hyprland Noctalia Desktop Option
Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series on the live session, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites.
Some exciting changes in this new CachyOS ISO snapshot include a CachyOS Hyprland Noctalia desktop option in the installer, SDDM is now the default login manager for the MangoWM window manager, GNOME Resources is now the default system monitor app instead of GNOME System Monitor for the GNOME desktop.